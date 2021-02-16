(WFSB) – The Connecticut Dept. of Public Health data shows major disparities with the vaccine rollout.
Data shows Black and Hispanic residents are getting vaccinated at lower rates than white residents.
Much of the conversation so far has revolved around minorities not trusting the vaccine or the healthcare system. Some health leaders say access is an even bigger problem.
“We have to get our hands on the vaccine, we have to take the vaccine because we have to stop this in our own community,” said Dr. Robert Sanders, University of New Haven.
Distrust among minority communities because of historical implications has been a frequent conversation since the start of the vaccine rollout.
On Tuesday, many health and community leaders working with Connecticut’s communities of color say the problem is well beyond trust.
“We work with a lot of community members and they all say the same thing, it’s not hesitancy, it’s access,” said Tiffany Donelson, President and CEO of the Connecticut Health Foundation.
On Tuesday, Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Chris Murphy held a roundtable to discuss the vaccine rollout among communities of color and the disparities tied to it.
DPH numbers show Black residents over 75 years old have received less than 2 percent of doses in the state, Hispanic residents at 2.3 percent, as compared to 59 percent of white residents.
“I was at the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center in New Haven yesterday. They have 900 people on a waiting list,” Blumenthal said.
Health leaders say the limited rollout and lack of access to transportation, technology, health care and language barriers are contributing to the gap.
Health care leaders in Hartford are starting to send out community health workers to knock on doors and help sign people up. They also discussed setting up mobile clinics at apartment complexes to meet people where they’re at.
“People need to go out there, where the reality is, where they are, with the language, with the cultures. That’s how you engage,” said Sandra Sapere, Director of the Risk Unit, Hispanic Health Council.
With an “American rescue plan” possibly on the way, community leaders say they need vaccine distribution ramped up and more resources devoted to outreach.
“I would ask that we go to the community and ask what they want and how they want it and then we take the funding and deliver it that way,” said Dr. Reginald Eadie, President and CEO of Trinity Health of New England.
Community leaders involved with the roundtable say they'd like to see a bigger focus on measuring data to see how people of color are doing across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.