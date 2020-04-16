DERBY, CT (WFSB) – As many stay home to stay safe, plenty are still looking for ways to grab some fresh air.
In fact, since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, Connecticut’s most popular trails have seen a surge in users.
Data collected by the Connecticut Trail Census shows a staggering 77 percent increase in users at the state’s 13 busiest trails when comparing March 2020 to last March.
“There’s plenty of room here, so the distancing isn’t hard at all. When you go by someone, you stay to the right, they stay to the left, go by,” said Jess Mallory.
In Derby, the state’s busiest trail saw more than 37,000 users in March, which is up more than 5,000 since March 2019.
While it’s apparent many people want to get outside, the state is reminding everyone the need to keep the six-foot buffer.
“Almost everyone has certainly been respectful of the distance, a lot of people wear masks, it’s been great. I hope they keep it open because everything else is closed,” said Carl DellaRocco.
In Ansonia, the city closed it’s second of the Riverwalk earlier this month. It has a narrower path and there were concerns over the users not socially distancing themselves.
While the CT Trail Census wanted to get these findings out as quickly as possible, this is just a start.
In fact, is says a comprehensive analysis of trail usage and the impact of COVID-19 will be conducted at a later date.
To see the data from the CT Trail Census, click here.
