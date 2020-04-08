HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The coronavirus is certainly a concern for all people, but data shows the virus is hitting African Americans particularly hard.
Some of the risk factors associated with the virus include living in close quarters with others, several underlying health issues, and even access to healthcare. These have all been longstanding issues for many African Americans, and this pandemic is bringing them to light.
“The numbers are staggering,” said Democratic State Rep. Brandon McGee.
A new study by doctors at UConn Health Center finds African Americans have so far been more likely to catch and die from COVID-19.
About 12 percent of Connecticut residents are black, but through Wednesday, African Americans account for 16 percent of deaths and 17 percent of positive tests in cases where race is known.
UConn Health Center Dr. Cato Laurenin said more data is needed to fully track the issue.
Lawmakers also want more data from the Department of Public Health, and a letter from more than two dozen Democrats was sent, saying “we know that this pandemic will hit communities hardest that are more densely populated, generally have worse health outcomes, and experience the types of persistent disparity that will almost certainly mean that the impact is disproportionate inside them."
“These have long been issues that have impacted our communities, and we just see them exploding to levels that are just really terrifying,” said Democratic State Rep. Joshua Hall.
Experts and local officials say the data really just highlights disparities that already existed. Diabetes, asthma and other conditions associated with more serious coronavirus cases are more prevalent among African Americans.
African Americans are also more likely to live in urban areas, where social distancing is harder. Also, many have less access to necessary health care.
Black lawmakers hope this sparks a long-term conversation, but they say steps need to be taken to address issues right now.
“That's going to be the only way that we're going to be able to flatten the curve and ultimately be able to get rid of COVID here in Connecticut,” McGee said.
Some of those steps include funding for health care access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.