ROCKY HILL (WFSB) - In an interview with Eric Parker on CT 21, Governor Lamont's Chief of Staff Paul Mounds said the full launch online betting in Connecticut with be on October 7th.
Mounds went on to say that they continue to be in close conversation with the two tribal nations and the Connecticut Lottery.
There is still a lot of work to be done though, from infrastructure to partnerships, Mounds said.
You can watch the full interview Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on CT 21 with Eric Parker on Channel 3.
