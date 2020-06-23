NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut transportation companies want travelers to feel safe getting back on the bus.
Employees at Dattco in New Britain gave Channel 3 an inside tour of their new and improved safety procedures.
"We’ve spent a lot of time researching it talking to industry peers and watching what the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] does implementing those guidelines," said Dennis Lyons, coach and tour group vice president, Dattco.
Dattco said crews clean all of the vehicles in the company's fleet multiple times with an electrostatic sprayer, which ensures disinfectant evenly coats every seat.
Some vehicles, including Greater Hartford Transit District buses, have been equipped with Lexan shields which help protect everyone on board.
Dattco's president believes even during the COVID-19 crises, safety does not have to take a back seat.
"We are trying to make it safer than your home," said Donald Devivo, president, Dattco. "We really want it to be a good experience and not an uncomfortable experience."
Soon Dattco said it will design a school bus safety plan so students can hopefully head back to the classrooms in the fall.
"We’re always all about safety," Devivo said. "It’s just a different kind of safety now."
