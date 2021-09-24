(WFSB) – On Monday, a vaccine mandate goes into effect for some workers in Connecticut, including school bus drivers.

Last month, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that all state employees, as well as educators and school staff members, will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who are not vaccinated would need to get COVID tested on a weekly basis.

In response, transportation officials said hundreds of bus drivers might not show up for work Monday morning.

The Connecticut School Transportation Association confirms roughly 15 to 20 percent of its membership is unvaccinated and unwilling to get tested weekly.

Vice President Jon Hipsher says this means 300 to 400 bus drivers will refuse to work.

“It could look pretty crazy. We’re already throughout the state, about 800-900 drivers short, all the bus companies combined. We estimate it could be another 300-400 drivers that are not going to show up. I would say parents should expect additional delays and further patience from what we’ve already been asking of them,” he said.

On Friday, VP of School Buses for DATTCO Bryony Chamberlain told Eyewitness News that the company will be putting non-compliant drivers on their routes Monday morning, when the mandate goes into effect, unless school districts tell them not to.

She said the majority of bus drivers are vaccinated, or are willing to comply with testing. She also said between five and 10 drivers have quit due to the vaccine mandate.

Gov. announces COVID vaccine mandate for state employees, educators During his first COVID-19 briefing since May, Gov. Ned Lamont announced new COVID-19 vaccine mandates that will impact thousands of workers.

Dattco serves 26 Connecticut districts, with East Hartford and Manchester being some of the largest.

Channel 3 has reached out to the Governor’s office for a comment.

Stay with Channel 3 on air starting at 4pm and on the app for updates