(WFSB) – The bus company DATTCO will be suspending commuter operations on Monday.
DATTCO’s bus routes were initially suspended in Sept. 2021; however, the company still wanted to provide service. Company officials said they cannot afford to continue.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation and DATTCO could not agree on a new contract. As a result, DATTCO said it will be suspending its services on Monday.
This will impact many commuters, like Dawn Perfetto and Andrea Brunoli, who have been taking the bus for years.
“I’ve been taking the bus since 1986. I started when I was 20,” Perfetto said.
She has been taking the same bus route from Southington to Hartford for 35 years. Last year, she met Brunoli, who only started riding the bus last year. They have since become close friends.
“I’ve only been on it for a year, and they’re family already,” Brunoli said.
The bus service aids commuters in Hartford, Waterbury, Cheshire, Southington, New Britain, Old Saybrook, and Essex.
“It’s ten minutes from my house. I’m just so sad we’re going to lose it,” Brunoli said.
DATTCO and the DOT were unable to come up with a contract in Sept. 2021. Since then, DATCO has been continuing service on its own.
“We’ve been running the service now for free at our own expense for five months in hopes that essentially we can come together and make an agreement,” said Kyle Devivo, vice president of sales at DATTCO.
Devivo explained that the company saw a decrease in ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Their opinion is ridership has decreased and we’re in a position where our costs are going up. Fuel is higher, everything is changing about our business,” Devivo said.
The DOT released a statement:
Providing accessible transportation for all people to and from our Connecticut communities is our priority. Unfortunately, CTDOT and the provider could not reach an agreement on a new contract and service was suspended on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Since then, it is our understanding that the provider has been operating limited service on some routes without involvement of CTDOT. We are hopeful the service provider will renew the contract so these services can be renewed. Until then we encourage commuters to contact CTrides customer service for advice on alternate transportation options, or take advantage of specific routes that have been helpful in meeting the needs of commuters, such as the 906, 919, and 940. CTrides can be reached by calling 1-877-CTrides or visiting ctrides.com.
