WATERBURY (WFSB) - When she closes her eyes Jennifer forget sees her mom Cecilia.
"I think about her every night," Jennifer Forget said. "I actually have dreams of her coming to visit me."
"I talk to her all the time."
But each morning brings the same cold reality.
"The struggle is just every day," Jennifer said. "Every day just waking up and reliving the memories in my head."
Last January Cecilia, a beloved kindergarten teacher in Waterbury appeared to have caught a cold.
"She had a little cough a little fever nothing too crazy and I’m like you want to go to the doctor and she's like no I had my flu shot I'm fine."
But a few days later Jennifer found her 62-year-old mom on the bedroom floor gasping for air. She called 9-1-1 but it was too late.
"I just felt like a part of me like left my body," she said. "Like I went with her when she left."
And the way she left the world shocked Jennifer.
"The doctor came in the room telling us she tested positive for the flu."
Jennifer didn't understand. Her mom had received the flu vaccine, but the doctor explained the strain of the virus that killed Cecilia wasn't a part of last year's vaccination.
"It happened so quick," Jennifer said. "She just had no chance."
Despite Jennifer's immense grief she wants people to know her mom's story and hopes they'll see a doctor if they have any indication they might have the flu - even if they've been vaccinated.
"It's nothing to fool with," Jennifer said. "If you have any symptoms you need to get checked."
Jennifer says the truth is her pain has not dulled much over the last 12 months.
"She was my best friend," Jennifer said.
Jennifer hasn't stopped dreaming about her mom, but now after she wakes up she works towards a new goal to honor her. Jennifer plans so become a teacher too. Cecelia would be proud.
"Everyone that knew my mom just knew she was so loving and she just tried to be the change that she wanted to see in the world."
