MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A family believes they’re one step closer to justice.
Recently, Manchester police arrested a suspect from a murder in January.
Channel 3 spoke with the victim’s daughter about the death of her father.
For weeks, Briana Kou could not sleep knowing her father's killer remained free.
Turns out, the suspect is her uncle.
A daughter longed for justice to intervene in her father's murder.
In January, Joseph "Jay" Swan lost his life to gun violence outside his home.
On Tuesday, Manchester police arrested Millard Jackson for the deadly shooting.
Court documents show Jackson and Swan are half-brothers.
Right now, Jackson is charged with several crimes including murder and use of a weapon.
This break in the case turned into a breakthrough and heartbreak for loved ones.
“Some family members believes that justice isn’t getting served because you’re losing two people but really you only lost one and that was my dad,” said Kou.
Kou witnessed the unspeakable when she walked up to her father's crime scene.
She's done the unbearable when she buried him.
In her hurt, if she could have a one-on-one talk with Jackson she said this is what she would ask him.
“I think I would ask him, ‘why,’” Kou said.
Jackson is being held on a $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.