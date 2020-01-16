VERO BEACH, FL (WFSB) - One member of the College of Holy Cross women’s rowing team was killed in a Florida crash that injured 11 other people, including the daughter of Waterbury's mayor.
It happened around 7 a.m. in Vero Beach.
The Vero Beach Fire Department said three people were taken to the hospital by helicopter. Four people were taken by ambulance and four others were transported as a precaution.
Police identified the team member killed as 20-year-old Grace Rett, of Uxbridge, Mass. She just turned 20 on Tuesday, officials said.
According to her profile on the college's website, Rett attended the Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson, CT.
The school released a statement on Wednesday saying "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Grace Rett. She made a tremendous and lasting impact on our community over her four years in all arenas: academics, athletics, arts, and campus ministry. Grace and the entire Rett family remain in our prayers."
"We comfort them, they comfort each other,"said Fr. James Stormes, College of Holy Cross. "I think is a major way that they do it. I think they're able to bring their own sense of what they're trying to do together as teams, particularly as athletes, I think it's largely how they comfort each other."
Among those injured in the crash was the daughter of Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary. His office said Maggie O'Leary has spoken with her parents, and that the mayor is heading to Florida.
Several others are from Connecticut as well.
The van and a pickup truck were both heavily damaged in the crash.
Police said they're still investigating the cause, but said it appears the van was making a turn when it was struck by a truck.
They're now talking with witnesses to see if the truck had the right of way or if the Holy Cross van should have been yielding.
The driver of the van is also a Holy Cross student.
Congresswoman Jahana Hayes released a statement on Wednesday saying "A few moments ago, I learned of the terrible accident in Florida suffered by the College of the Holy Cross’ Women’s Rowing Team, including Maggie O’Leary. Maggie worked as an intern in my office and alongside me at various community service events. During the course of her internship, she assisted constituents with casework and attended events on my behalf. Maggie is a true leader and as her capstone project, she organized and led an amazing event with Girls Inc. in support of female empowerment and self-defense skills for women. I join my staff in sending our thoughts and prayers to Maggie. She will always be part of our family.”
A vigil is set for Thursday at 12:10 p.m. at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Waterbury.
