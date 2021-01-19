MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A local family is sharing their heartache after the loss of their father, while at the same time, sharing their love for a man who succumbed to cancer hours after being there for his daughter’s wedding.
On Saturday, Michael Krystek and Sara Estela exchanged their wedding vows at Sara’s father’s bedside.
After experiencing breathing problems on Christmas Day, Juan Estela was admitted to Middlesex Hospital. Tests revealed he had terminal cancer.
His final wish was to walk his daughter Sara down the aisle at her wedding in May.
“We wanted something fairytale-like, well I wanted something fairytale-like,” Sara said.
As Juan’s health continued to fail, Sara made her dad’s dream come true on Saturday.
Her gown was a yellow PPE gown along with masks and gloves.
“Just having him there is what mattered to me,” Sara said.
With the minister, friends and family on zoom the bride and groom said, “I do.” Sara’s sister Alyssa witnessed the exchange of vows from her car via Zoom.
“I was so overcome with joy that Middlesex was able to do this,” said Alyssa Broe.
“It was our privilege to care for Juan and to help him attend his daughter’s wedding. Our heart’s go out to Juan’s family, and we wish the newly married couple all the best,” said Amanda Falcone, Middlesex Hospital.
Sara said her and her husband will exchange vows again this coming summer, in June, on her father’s birthday.
“I wanted something small and meaningful, but everyone that mattered to me most to be there,” Sara said.
If you want to learn more about their story and donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.