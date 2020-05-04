(WFSB) – Dave Matthews Band has announced that all of its 2020 summer concerts have been postponed.
The band made the announcement on Monday saying due to COVID-19, all dates will be moved to summer 2021.
Anyone who previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled concerts. Anyone who would like a refund for their tickets will be provided one.
The band also announced that the 2021 tour has a few additional stops that were not included in the 2020 tour.
One of the additional tour dates is for Mohegan Sun.
“We are incredibly grateful for all of our fans who come out to see us every summer and will miss seeing you all. For now, we will keep everyone in our hearts and minds until we can be together again,” the band said in a statement.
Information on the new 2021 dates will be available at a later time.
For more information, click here.
