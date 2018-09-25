UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - "What would you say" if we told you Dave Matthews Band will be performing in Connecticut this fall?
Mohegan Sun announced on Tuesday that the Grammy award-winning band will perform at its arena on Dec. 2.
It's part of the group's 10-city arena winter tour.
Mohegan said the band will be playing a mixture of songs from throughout its career, including material from its new album Come Tomorrow.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $95 and $115.
They go on sale on Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
Ticketmaster customers may log on to Ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster’s toll free "charge By phone" number 1-800-745-3000. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Oct. 6.
For more information about events at the Mohegan Sun Arena, check out MoheganSun.com.
