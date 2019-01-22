HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Dave Matthews Band will crash into Hartford this summer.
Live Nation announced on Tuesday that the band will play at the Xfinity Theater on June 22.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 22. More info can be found here.
However, online ticket presale for DMB Warehouse Fan Association starts on Thursday.
Live Nation said every ticket purchase can be redeemed for an unreleased live recording from DMB's 2018 tour.
With the release of 2018’s Come Tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
