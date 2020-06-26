CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- The Travelers Championship entered the second day of tournament play on Friday morning.
It’s an important day for players who are looking to make the cut for the weekend.
The tournament at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell looks a lot different this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Much like other sports trying to get back to "normal," that means no spectators.
Unlike other sporting events, where you might notice crowd noise pumped in to make it feel more normal, you won't hear cheers this year during the championship. It’s something players said they'll miss.
However, safety is a top priority.
The PGA Tour and leaders at the TPC say they've been working for months to come up with a game plan.
“Some areas on the golf course that normally would have a grandstand or hospitality venues, are now going to be regular turf. We had to repurpose those areas a little bit differently, but the course is in pronominal shape. It should be a great week and a great tournament,” said TPC General Manager Dave Corrado.
As of Friday morning, Canadian Makenzie Hughes was at the top of the leader board, at 10 under par.
Rory McIlroy was tied with two other players for second, at 7 under par.
Tune in to a Travelers special, Inside the Travelers Championship, on Channel 3 Friday at 7 p.m.
Fans can watch the tournament on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. on Channel 3.
For more on the tournament, click here.
