HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A heat advisory continued on Tuesday for most of the state, with an added possibility of thunderstorms.
The advisory is in place for the whole state with the exception of Litchfield County.
Channel 3's meteorologists issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said temperatures on Tuesday could, like Monday, break records.
He called for temperatures to reach or exceed the 90 degree mark.
"For Hartford, the record is 96 from 2016 and for Bridgeport it is 95 from 1949," Haney said. "It may come down to a couple of degrees."
As of 1 p.m., Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks registered 93 degrees, which made Tuesday the fourth day of the state's fourth heat wave.
"Furthermore, the humidity will make it feel even hotter, more so than [Monday]," Haney said. "We anticipate heat index values to reach or possibly exceed 100!"
The chance for storms should come in the afternoon with the passage of a cold front.
"Those that develop could be strong to severe with damaging wind being the main concern," Haney said. "The front will slowly clear Connecticut by Wednesday morning."
The humidity should decrease a bit at that point.
Though Wednesday isn't expected to be as hot as Monday and Tuesday, temperatures should still be in the mid-to-upper 80s.
"The rest of the week looks fairly quiet precip-wise," Haney said. "There could be an isolated storm Thursday or Friday."
Read the full technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.