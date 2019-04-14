Sunday marks day four of walkouts as union workers continue protesting for what they say are unfair wages and high health premiums.
Negotiations between Stop & Shop and the United Food and Commercial Workers continued Saturday afternoon.
Workers at more than 200 Stop & Shop locations walked off the job Thursday in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.
Stop & Shop says they’ve proposed a plan that includes across-the-board raises and health and pension benefits. The Union disagrees, saying raises would be eaten up by higher healthcare costs.
“Every single day that we come to work at Stop & Shops across New England we pour our sweat and tears giving this company our all. All we ask for is fair wages and fair labor practices,” said Brian Horsley.
Quote: "The Union disagrees, saying raises would be eaten up by higher healthcare costs". Why is it S&S's problem because congress is taking advantage of the country with the ACA? You should be picketing your US senator's (Blumenthal and Murphy) and have them explain why they implemented the ACA in the 1st place, and then why are they not trying to fix the problem? Note that this year, health care have gone down thanks to the efforts of our current President. Thank you Donald, but you have more work to do.
