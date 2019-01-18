WASHINGTON (WFSB) - Friday marked day 28 of the partial government shutdown with neither the president nor Democrats showing any signs of being close to a deal.
As a result, it's getting tougher and tougher on the 800,000 federal employees going without pay, among them, TSA workers.
A charity event for them is set at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Friday.
For many workers who live paycheck-to-paycheck, the reality is starting to set in about how they're going to put food on their tables.
There are some 300,000 TSA employees and air traffic control workers at Bradley.
Friday at noon, philanthropists Curtis Robinson and Sheila Durant said they'll be providing them with groceries and treating them to lunch.
It's part of a number of "pop-up pantry" efforts to help out government employees.
Fruits, vegetables and snacks are part of them.
Dana Murgita has been a TSA employee at Bradley for 16 years.
"We have individuals whose spouses, their wives [work] for TSA as well," Murgita said. "That means zero coming in."
Foodshare out of Bloomfield has also been working to provide some food relief for the workers.
Meanwhile, the battle between President Donald Trump and Democrats shows no signs of ending. The issue remains securing funding for the president's border wall.
Why do we have to set up charity events? Why not lawsuits and arrest warrants for the racist mango madman illegally inhabiting the White House? He's the one responsible. Lock him up and seize his assets. While we're at it, do the same with every other greedy rich neocon. Spread the wealth.
#Warren/Biden2020 #I'mStillWithHer #HillaryismyPresident #Resist! #neverdrumpf
