WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A daycare and residents of a trailer park in Wallingford were told to get to higher ground on Friday due to flooding.
The town's deputy fire chief told Channel 3 that four children and care providers were affected along with residents of a trailer park on Main Street.
Firefighters said in addition to the flooded conditions, the water froze.
They were waiting for it to recede on Friday morning.
Two people in the park required assistance from the American Red Cross and stayed in a hotel overnight.
Most of the residents will likely be able to return to their homes later in the day on Friday, firefighters said.
The back of the trailer park had 3 feet of standing water, they reported.
The deputy fire chief said that the town received 4 inches of rain during Thursday's storm.
