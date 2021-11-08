(WFSB) –Connecticut residents are feeling the impact of daylight savings after changing the clocks yesterday, November 7. Hikers are especially susceptible to the time difference.
Now that the weather is warming up, residents are more likely to get outside.
“The next couple of days will be warm for November, full of sunshine and perfect for outdoor activities like hiking.
But if you lose track of time and are trying to navigate some of these trails in the dark, you could get lost,” Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede says.
Merwede explains that the Hamden Fire Department responds to several lost hiker calls this time of year.
“You know and of course this time of year the leaves are falling and if we have any moisture the leaves get wet and of course in a couple of weeks it will be freezing weather. We want people to use the state parks but obviously when you go bring a friend, a charger phone, a friend, and know what your abilities are,” says Merwede.
Merwede says a fully charged cell phone with a maps app and lighting is essential. Some hikers use head lamps, or LED head lamps.
Sunsets will continue to be earlier and earlier throughout the month, so Merwede reminds hikers to keep track of time. In fact, sunsets will get earlier until December 10 when it will get dark at 4:19. After the 10th, it will start to stay lighter later.
