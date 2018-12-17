KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – A Dayville firefighter has been arrested for the third time in November.
According to state police, they responded to the Dayville Fire Company to investigate a disturbance at the annual banquet.
It was found that Todd Wakefield was intoxicated and caused a disturbance with other members at the event.
On Monday, Wakefield turned himself in and was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.
He was released on a $1,000 bond.
This is Wakefield’s third arrest in just over one year.
In April 2017, Wakefield was arrested after attacking and restraining a woman at a home in Killingly.
A few months later in July 2017, Wakefield was arrested again for leaving the scene of a crash while responding to an emergency call.
Wakefield is scheduled to appear in court for the latest arrest in January.
