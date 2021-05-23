ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Dayville man has died following a crash over the weekend in Ashford.
State Police say it happened around 4:40 Saturday afternoon on Pompey Hollow Road (Route 44).
A 2015 Honda CR-V that was traveling west along the roadway attempted to turn left into the Cumberland Farms gas station when it collided with an oncoming motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, later identified as 32-year-old John Wade of Dayville, was taken to Windham Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The passenger on the motorcycle had to be flown to Hartford Hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.
State Police said the 79-year-old that was driving the Honda CRV was taken to Windham Hospital with minor injuries.
Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
State Police continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.