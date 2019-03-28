DAYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Following an active search by CT State Police, a Dayville teen reported missing days ago has been found safe.
According to state police, 13-year-old Abaynesh May disappeared on March 24.
Troopers were seen at her family's home in Dayville on Wednesday and Thursday, searching for her.
She was found Thursday afternoon at an abandoned church in Killingly.
Police said she was not harmed and was in good condition. She was reunited with her family.
Her father, Rob May, said he was desperately trying to reach his daughter on Wednesday.
"If you can hear this, we love you, we want you home," Rob said.
Rob said Abaynes, who friends call Abby, wrote a note saying goodbye and snuck out her bedroom window sometime after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
"Whatever drove you to run, we want you home, we'll work it out," Rob said.
Rob adopted Abby who was born in Ethiopia in 2007.
She's home schooled and doesn't have regular access to the internet or a cell phone, but her family believes she was picked up by someone in a car.
Police K9 lost her scent at an intersection just a few blocks from her house.
"To anybody who took my daughter, she is 13-years-old. She is very naive, very smart, brilliant, artistic, we need her home," Rob said.
Rob said Abby had been upset the night of her disappearance and left her glasses and winter coat behind.
Abby's loved ones had plastered her picture all over Dayville.
