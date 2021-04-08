EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Business skills are being taught to children through the state Department of Children and Families.
Gov. Ned Lamont and others are expected to highlight the business and entrepreneurship skills being taught to children under the guidance of DCF.
A news conference is set for 10 a.m. at Solnit in East Windsor. Stream it live here or below:
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and DCF commissioner Vannessa Dorantes will also be there.
