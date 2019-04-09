HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A program led by the Department of Children and Families been able to help train about 300 social workers.
Through role playing scenarios, the new workers are getting critical hands-on experience that could potentially save a life.
“I was going to be a police officer but once I finished up school I realized that my passion was helping out children,” said Dwayne Ellis, who is a social work trainee for the Dept. of Children and Families (DCF).
He used to work as a head lifeguard. While life-guarding he saw a lot of inner city children visit the pool without adult supervision.
“No lunch, they weren't able to eat, the pool was the only resource they had to avoid what was going on at home,” Ellis said.
With two youngers brothers, 8 and 12, Ellis felt his biggest help would be in social work.
With the help of role playing exercises, he is learning to keep children safe and also practice communicating with families.
However, the work hasn't been easy.
“Keeping your own personal feelings out of a situation is tough. I don't know what people are going through,” Ellis said.
The role-playing exercises are designed to push the new workers.
In one scenario, Ellis is in a home where domestic violence occurred. He forms a relationship with a family member while also trying to determine if there is a safety risk in the home.
“When you take a step back and put yourself in someone else's shoes, you get to see that maybe I shouldn't feel this way. Maybe I need to understand that I don't know their circumstances leading up to what happened to them,” Ellis said.
In Connecticut alone there has been 47 unsafe sleeping deaths in the past 8 years.
April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and DCF is using it as an opportunity to educate the public, which could ultimately save a life.
