NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- The Department of Children and Families recently had contact with a mother accused of killing her 4-year-old son over the weekend.
In a statement, DCF said it had contact with Tiffany Farrauto and her family back in 2017 following allegations of substance use and support needed to care for a newborn.
“The Department, along with community partners, provided assistance to the family while actively working with their extended networks of support,” DCF said in the statement.
The department went on to say that it was recently contacted by Farrauto who had “expressed concerns that an unknown party may have maltreated her son. Upon review, we provided the mother with information on resources in the community.”
Farrauto, 33, is accused of murdering her son on Sunday.
She has been charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor.
RELATED: New London mother on suicide watch after facing judge on charges that she killed her 4-year-old son
Police were called to her home on Nautilus Drive early Sunday morning for the report of a disturbance in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, they found Farrauto. She had been armed with a baseball bat.
She had told police that she harmed her son, who was identified Monday as David Jasmin.
Officers found Jasmin inside the apartment with no pulse.
They tried CPR and called an ambulance, but he died at the hospital.
Police said Farrauto strangled him.
Farrauto is behind bars, and is on suicide watch.
Family members have started a GoFundMe page to help bury Jasmin. Click here to learn more.
A DCF statement went on to say “Tragedies such as this again reinforce the importance of outreach to family members, friends, neighbors and colleagues when there are concerns about a caregiver's ability to safely parent their child. A wide array of supports are available to families which can be accessed by contacting school personnel, pediatricians, faith-based organizations or other programs by dialing 211 to reach the United Way or by visiting their website: https://www.211ct.org/.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.