NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- More details surrounding the disturbing allegations of child abuse involving a Naugatuck couple continue to surface.
Kevin Grant and Kaitlin Baptiste are facing a number of charges, including risk of injury to a child and assault.
According to police, Grant allegedly abused his stepson for months, including making him sleep in a locked laundry room, drink hot sauce until he got sick, and even forcing him to light off a bottle rock in his mouth.
PD: Child forced to drink hot sauce until vomiting, hold bottle rocket in mouth until it exploded
Police add Baptiste knew about it, but didn’t do anything to stop it.
According to court paperwork, the boy and his siblings have been brought to their grandmother’s house.
This week, a judge issued a protective order against Grant, whom is unemployed.
In a statement on Thursday, the Dept. of Children and Families said they, along with Naugatuck Police, “worked collaboratively to investigate the shocking and horrific allegations of child abuse and neglect brought to our attention. Our efforts moving forward will be to support the children involved in this matter, along with community providers, to ensure their safety and wellbeing.”
The Dept. of Children and Families said if anyone suspects a child is in need of help, to call the Child Abuse and Neglect Careline, which is staffed 24 hours a day, at 1-800-842-2288.
Grant and Baptiste have not entered a plea. They're expected to appear in court again next month.
