PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – The Department of Consumer Protection has issued a suspension for a Plainville restaurant following a motorcycle gang brawl.
On Tuesday, DCP issued a suspension for the Central Café located on 54 West Main Street.
The suspension is a result of a referral from the Plainville Police Department following a motorcycle gang brawl, which resulted in two patrons sustaining injuries.
The brawl took place on the evening of May 16.
Central Café will remain closed and under suspension indefinitely.
"Patrons in Connecticut should be able to feel safe when they visit liquor establishments in our state, and this type of incident puts that safety in jeopardy. We take these matters very seriously at DCP, and I look forward to a resolution,” said Michelle Seagull, DCP Commissioner.
To read a copy of the suspension, click here.
