HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the Hartford community mourns and pleads for the violence to stop, a vigil will be held Tuesday night for the victims of a nightclub shooting.
On Monday, police made an arrest in a shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded at Majestic Lounge.
Eyewitness video captured the chaos as a crowd of people ran in the opposite direction while shots rang in the nightclub on Franklin Avenue.
On Monday, 30-year-old Joshua Saez was charged with murder and is being guarded by police while receiving treatment at a local hospital.
Saez was one of the victims struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Police said 28-year-old Marquis Treadwell died from injuries during the shooting.
"Information we have right now is very clear that these individuals were known to each other. They weren't strangers," said Lt. Paul Cicero.
A 34-year-old man is recovering as well as a 19-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old woman.
At the time of the shooting, there were 50 to 60 people in the nightclub, according to police.
The arrest warrant reveals police are also looking for another suspect involved the shooting.
The warrant shows Saez was at the nightclub for a birthday party when he got into a fight with Treadwell and allegedly shot him in the chest.
After Treadwell was shot he collapsed and an unidentified man went to Treadwell's side and was given a gun by Treadwell, according to the arrest warrant.
That unidentified man followed Saez out of the club and shot him in the back of the neck.
Read the full arrest warrant here
For the past several months, officers were posted outside the nightclub shortly before closing.
On Tuesday, The Department of Consumer Protection issued a suspension for the Majestic Lounge.
The DCP's Liquor Control Division received a letter from Interim Police Chief Jason Thody of the Hartford Police Department detailing the incident, and requesting a suspension of the liquor permit.
“First, our thoughts are with the friends and family of those killed and injured this weekend. We take violence in liquor establishments incredibly seriously, and work to ensure that liquor permitees in our state have processes in place to prevent it,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull, “I would like to thank the men and women of the Hartford Police Department for their cooperation and timely communication regarding this matter. Our partnership with law enforcement allows us to resolve these issues as effectively as possible, always keeping public health and safety as a priority. I look forward to resolving this issue quickly.”
In 2019, police were called to Majestic Lounge on Oct. 4 after a woman was shot. Several weeks later on Oct. 19, there was a stabbing and shots fired.
As the investigation continues to determine if there was a second shooter, Majestic Lounge has temporarily closed its doors.
The owner of the nightclub met with a Police Lt. yesterday and they will have to hire four officers to be stationed inside and outside. The club cannot reopen until they comply.
In 2010, police investigated a woman who was killed there.
Saez was also charged with assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal use of a firearm.
Mothers Against Violence announced the vigil will be held Tuesday night at 6 p.m. outside the Majestic Lounge.
So what exactly did the establishment do wrong in order to justify their suspension? How are they supposed to be responsible for the conduct of the general public that uses their establishment?
Oh please another call to end the violence. Hartford at its best. Get a hold of Sharpton and Corny Lewis they have always been a big inspiration for the community.
Hiring 4 cops to do the duty we pay them big money for will effectively close their door.
If the police walked through that club instead of hanging around outside,that guy would be alive today.
