HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Department of Consumer Protect and attorney general are warning residents to be on the lookout for potential scams involving future stimulus checks.
The DCP and attorney general’s offices are receiving reports of people looing to steal Americans’ personal information and money.
"We're urging consumers and families to be aware of scam artists that may be taking advantage of the news about the federal stimulus package," said Consumer Protection Commissioner Seagull. "Remember, the government will never charge you in order for you to receive a check. If you receive an email, call, or text asking you for personal information or money in exchange for your stimulus check, it's a scam."
Connecticut residents should follow these tips to prevent falling victim to a scam artist:
- The federal government will not ask you to pay money upfront to receive a stimulus check. No fees. No charge.
- The federal government will never call to ask for your Social Security numbers, bank account, or credit card numbers. Anyone who asks for this personal identifying information is a scammer.
- No matter how the payment is disbursed, only a scammer will ask you to pay to receive it.
Anyone who receives a suspicious phone call, email, or text message is asked to contact the Office of the Attorney General at 860-808-5000 or contact the Department of Consumer Protection at dcp.complaints@ct.gov.
