VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A 61-year-old Ellington man was arrested for having sexual contact with a 28-year-old woman with special needs.
Vernon police said they charged James Dumas with second-degree sexual assault and three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.
In an arrest warrant obtained by Channel 3, police said they were made aware of an inappropriate relationship between Dumas and the victim at the Opportunity Works organization in Vernon.
The Opportunity Works Program is funded by the Department of Developmental Services, which is how Dumas is paid.
They began investigating on Oct. 24.
The organization was described as an employment placement service.
The victim was described as being developmentally delayed with a documented IQ of 69.
According to the documents, Dumas was a client manager.
Police accused him as having a sexual relationship with the victim by way of dozens of lewd text messages.
Dumas told the woman that he wanted her to be his "porn star" and that he wanted to make "porn" with her, the warrant said.
The warrant also accused Dumas of physical advancements that started with kissing, turned into groping and ended up with his hand going down her pants.
Dumas told police that the relationship was consensual.
Police said Dumas was hit with his charges last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.