(WFSB) – More than 1,000 emails have been pouring into the governor’s office in support of having a Compassionate Visitors Policy put in place for loved ones with intellectual disabilities.

They want to have one person with them in the hospital if they were to develop COVID-19.

The state agency has now issued some guidance on the topic, but for some organizations, they says it’s not enough.

Shane Sessa recently went to the hospital and was there for three weeks alone.

“He was screaming hysterically for me and there was nothing I can do,” said Penny Barsch.

His mother, Penny Barsch, wasn’t able to visit him during that time. The only way for the mother and son to communicate was on an iPad.

“Shane was able to talk to me on FaceTime be he couldn’t access it independently, so I would have to call when I wanted to talk to him,” Barsch said.

Sessa has cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities.

“He has challenges with communication, he’s not mobile. He can’t use both his arms or reposition himself. All those things a child would need, Shane needed from me and I wasn’t allowed to be there,” Barsch said.

Sessa was in the coronavirus unit for four days at Middlesex Hospital. COVID-19 results came back negative, so Sessa was move to another floor. It turns out he needed emergency surgery.

“It was the worst time in my life. Especially when he was screaming when he had to go for surgery and all those people were rushing around,” Barsch said.

It’s people like Sessa who need a caregiver, parent or guardian, with them during hospital stays.

New York and New Jersey have placed a Compassionate Visitors Policy in place.

For the past week, residents have been asking Connecticut leaders when they will do the same thing.

On Tuesday, the Department of Developmental Services issued a letter saying they, “…will strongly recommend and work with hospital to allow one support person to accompany an individual served by DDS to a hospital admission or emergency department visit…” Also, it in the letter, it mention, “It is important to note that any support person in a hospital setting is bound to the guidelines and policies of that hospital…”

Right now, Middlesex Hospital’s policy is “no visitors or designated support persons are allowed in any other areas of the hospital.” They’re also not allowed “for patients having surgery or a procedure.”

The ARC of Connecticut has worked on this issue for four weeks. They say they are, “… profoundly disappointed with the State of Connecticut’s continued and inexplicable failure to join the state of New York and New Jersey in mandating a compassionate visitor policy…”

Parents like Barsch say something more needs to be done.

“I’m still shaken from it and he’s not over it yet and if he has to go back in, we are in the same situation. No one can be with him,” Barsch said.

Channel 3 reached out to the governor’s office on Tuesday, but there has been no response at this time.