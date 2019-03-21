WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Authorities said 29 people have been charged in a Waterbury drug ring.
The arrests stem from an investigation that began last year, and was headed by the DEA New Haven Task Force and the Waterbury and Naugatuck police departments.
The investigation revealed that Waterbury resident Keith Jordan, also known as “Knowledge,” received large amounts of heroin and cocaine which were then sold in and around Waterbury.
Officials said 23 defendants were arrested on Wednesday, one was arrested Thursday, another has been in state custody, and four others are still being sought by police.
Along with the arrests, police seized 3,000 bags of heroin, 400 grams of cocaine, 350 grams of fentanyl/heroin mixed, 400 grams of heroin, 10 grams of crack, 20 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl patches, a one-kilogram press, four handguns, approximately $120,000 in cash and four vehicles.
Police have arrested and charged the following individuals with conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, various quantities of heroin, cocaine and cocaine base (“crack cocaine”):
Keith Jordan, a.k.a. “Knowledge,” 50, of Waterbury
Katina Reed, a.k.a. “Tina,” 46, of Waterbury
Domingo Alves, a.k.a. “Mingo,” 49, of Waterbury
Sunji Cramer, 39, of Meriden
Carlos Morais, a.k.a. “Los,” 35, of Waterbury
Larry Hall, a.k.a. “Chuito” and “Bobo,” 48, of Naugatuck
Jean Carlos Fabal-Gonzalez, 24, of Waterbury
Lliver Abreu-Baez, a.k.a. “Domi” and “Papi,” 27, of Waterbury
Junio Acevedo, 34, of Waterbury
Michael Altieri, 28, of Waterbury
Lance Baptiste, 40, of Waterbury
Timothy Booker, a.k.a. “Book,” 60, of Waterbury
Tyrell Campbell, a.k.a. “Bricks,” 29, of Waterbury
Rosemary Colon, 35, of Naugatuck
Damon Davis, 24, of Waterbury (currently in state custody)
David Flaherty, 48, of Waterbury
Vina Frazier, 35, of Waterbury
Jermaine Foster, 48, of New Haven
Bienvenido Gonzalez, a.k.a. “Toto,” 41, of Waterbury
Nazariel Gonzalez, 39, of West Hartford
Jose Gonzalez, 30, of Waterbury
James Tyrone Hayes, a.k.a. “Ty,” 49, of Newburgh, New York
Omar Hernandez, 39, of Waterbury
Jordan Jamison, 23, of Waterbury
Francisco Lopez, 32, of Waterbury
