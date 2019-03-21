WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Authorities said 29 people have been charged in a Waterbury drug ring.

The arrests stem from an investigation that began last year, and was headed by the DEA New Haven Task Force and the Waterbury and Naugatuck police departments.

The investigation revealed that Waterbury resident Keith Jordan, also known as “Knowledge,” received large amounts of heroin and cocaine which were then sold in and around Waterbury.

Officials said 23 defendants were arrested on Wednesday, one was arrested Thursday, another has been in state custody, and four others are still being sought by police.

Along with the arrests, police seized 3,000 bags of heroin, 400 grams of cocaine, 350 grams of fentanyl/heroin mixed, 400 grams of heroin, 10 grams of crack, 20 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl patches, a one-kilogram press, four handguns, approximately $120,000 in cash and four vehicles.

Police have arrested and charged the following individuals with conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, various quantities of heroin, cocaine and cocaine base (“crack cocaine”):

Keith Jordan, a.k.a. “Knowledge,” 50, of Waterbury

Katina Reed, a.k.a. “Tina,” 46, of Waterbury

Domingo Alves, a.k.a. “Mingo,” 49, of Waterbury

Sunji Cramer, 39, of Meriden

Carlos Morais, a.k.a. “Los,” 35, of Waterbury

Larry Hall, a.k.a. “Chuito” and “Bobo,” 48, of Naugatuck

Jean Carlos Fabal-Gonzalez, 24, of Waterbury

Lliver Abreu-Baez, a.k.a. “Domi” and “Papi,” 27, of Waterbury

Junio Acevedo, 34, of Waterbury

Michael Altieri, 28, of Waterbury

Lance Baptiste, 40, of Waterbury

Timothy Booker, a.k.a. “Book,” 60, of Waterbury

Tyrell Campbell, a.k.a. “Bricks,” 29, of Waterbury

Rosemary Colon, 35, of Naugatuck

Damon Davis, 24, of Waterbury (currently in state custody)

David Flaherty, 48, of Waterbury

Vina Frazier, 35, of Waterbury

Jermaine Foster, 48, of New Haven

Bienvenido Gonzalez, a.k.a. “Toto,” 41, of Waterbury

Nazariel Gonzalez, 39, of West Hartford

Jose Gonzalez, 30, of Waterbury

James Tyrone Hayes, a.k.a. “Ty,” 49, of Newburgh, New York

Omar Hernandez, 39, of Waterbury

Jordan Jamison, 23, of Waterbury

Francisco Lopez, 32, of Waterbury

