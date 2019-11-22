GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – One person is dead after a fire at a Glastonbury apartment complex.
Emergency crews responded to a fire at the Griswold Gardens Apartment Homes on Salem Court around 8:30 p.m. for report of smoke in the building.
When firefighters went into the apartment, they found a person dead inside.
Officials have not released the identity of the person killed in the fire.
The fire was contained to one apartment, but several surrounding apartments may be displaced.
The state fire marshal's office is on the scene helping with the investigation.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
