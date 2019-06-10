Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on a helicopter crash in Manhattan.

NEW YORK (WFSB) - Firefighters said a pilot has died after a helicopter crashed into a high rise in New York City Monday afternoon.

It happened on 7th Avenue in Manhattan around 2 p.m., the New York Fire Department confirmed.

Live pictures from the scene can be viewed here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said preliminary information seems to suggest that the pilot had to make a forced landing on the top of the building.

See photos from the scene here.

NYC Helicopter Crash

1 of 5

"7th Avenue south of West 57th Street is closed to vehicular traffic," the fire department posted to Twitter. "Please avoid the area of 787 7th Avenue. Updates to follow."

There's no word on a cause at this time.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.