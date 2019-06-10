A helicopter made a hard landing on the roof of a building in Manhattan and a fire ensued, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. In this image, smoke appears to be rising out of the building in Manhattan where the helicopter crashed.
The FDNY responds to a helicopter crash on the roof of a Midtown building in New York City.
WPIX
A helicopter made a hard landing on the roof of a building in Manhattan and a fire ensued, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
@SirVontezII/Twitter
WPIX
FBI and FDNY personell respond to a helicopter crash on the roof of a Midtown building in New York City.
WPIX
Lance Koonce
"7th Avenue south of West 57th Street is closed to vehicular traffic," the fire department posted to Twitter. "Please avoid the area of 787 7th Avenue. Updates to follow."
There's no word on a cause at this time.
