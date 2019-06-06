NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A person has died after a serious crash in New London on Thursday evening.
New London police responded to the report of a car crash on Ocean Avenue just before 8 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene they found a car, occupied by two people, had hit several stationary objects before hitting a pole and coming to a stop in a residential yard.
The unidentified driver of the car was brought to L&M Hospital and subsequently passed away.
The passenger in the car was not brought to the hospital.
Police are not releasing the identity of the driver until next of kin is notified.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New London police.
