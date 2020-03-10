NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman and a man are dead after a fight in New Milford.
According to police, it started in the area of Young's Field Road around 7 p.m.
Police said they received a 911 call from a witness who reported a physical altercation and a stabbing.
The witness also reported that the suspect fled on foot into the Housatonic River.
By the time police arrived, they found the 38-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.
She was pronounced dead at Danbury Hospital.
A search was done in the Housatonic River for the suspect.
Members of the New Milford Police Department Dive Team said they recovered the body of the 32-year-old man from the water around 9:15 p.m.
The circumstances that lead up to the incident remain under investigation.
Police said there is no threat to the public.
Both the victim and suspect were said to be Danbury residents who knew each other.
Autopsies were scheduled for Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Milford police at 860-355-3133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.