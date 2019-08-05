(WFSB) - Twenty-nine people are dead and dozens more are recovering following two mass shootings that happened over the weekend.

President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation at 10 a.m.

The FBI is involved in the investigations into what prompted the separate incidents in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH.

Authorities promised justice for the victims killed and hurt in El Paso on Saturday. In that case, 20 people died at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.

It's believed that hundreds of families were back-to-school shopping when 21-year-old Patrick Crusius fired on them.

"I'd give my life just to have her back," said Leta Jamrowski, one victim's sister. "She had three babies she needed to raise."

Twenty-six other people were hurt.

Officials said the attack is being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism and a possible hate crime.

+2 El Paso shooting suspect appears to have posted anti-immigrant screed About 20 minutes before the shooting started at an El Paso Walmart, a rambling screed was posted to an online message board saying the massacre was in response to an "invasion" of Hispanics coming across the southern border.

Police believe the shooter drove 10 hours from his home near Dallas and posted a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto online before targeting the border town, which is 80 percent Hispanic.

Thirteen hours later, Dayton, OH became the scene of the second mass shooting of the weekend.

+10 The Dayton shooter was armed with a mask, bulletproof vest and hearing protection, police chief said A gunman who wore a mask, bulletproof vest and hearing protection was killed by police within 30 seconds of opening fire on Sunday in a popular nightlife district in downtown Dayton, Ohio, authorities said.

Police said Connor Betts, 24, killed nine people, including his sister, and hurt 27 others at a popular nightlife area shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

They said Betts, who wore body armor, had extra magazines with him.

The motivation in that case remains under investigation.

Connecticut's state police commissioner, James Rovella, revealed after a briefing call with the FBI that there are no known ties between the two shootings.

Rovella also said there is no known threat to communities in the state.

However, he did urge people to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings.