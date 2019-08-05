The FBI is involved in the investigations into what prompted the separate incidents in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH.

(WFSB) - Twenty-nine people are dead and dozens more are recovering following two mass shootings that happened over the weekend.

President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation at 10 a.m.

The FBI is involved in the investigations into what prompted the separate incidents in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH.

Authorities promised justice for the victims killed and hurt in El Paso on Saturday. In that case, 20 people died at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.

It's believed that hundreds of families were back-to-school shopping when 21-year-old Patrick Crusius fired on them.

"I'd give my life just to have her back," said Leta Jamrowski, one victim's sister. "She had three babies she needed to raise."

Twenty-six other people were hurt.

Officials said the attack is being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism and a possible hate crime.

Police believe the shooter drove 10 hours from his home near Dallas and posted a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto online before targeting the border town, which is 80 percent Hispanic.

Thirteen hours later, Dayton, OH became the scene of the second mass shooting of the weekend.

Police said Connor Betts, 24, killed nine people, including his sister, and hurt 27 others at a popular nightlife area shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

They said Betts, who wore body armor, had extra magazines with him.

The motivation in that case remains under investigation.

Connecticut's state police commissioner, James Rovella, revealed after a briefing call with the FBI that there are no known ties between the two shootings.

Rovella also said there is no known threat to communities in the state.

However, he did urge people to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings.

