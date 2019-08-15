GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – One person has died as a result of a serious crash in Guilford.
The crash, involving three cars, was reported just before noon on Thursday.
It happened at the intersection of Route 80 and Hoop Pole Road.
Multiple injuries were reported, according to police.
The identity of the victim who died has not been released at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact Guilford Police at 203-453-8061.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.