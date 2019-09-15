CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead and another is being held on several charges after a domestic incident that happened Wednesday in Cheshire.
Police say the victim in the incident, Monica Dominguez, has died. She was in critical condition at the hospital following the incident.
Police arrested and charged the victim’s spouse, Emanual Dominguez-VillaGomez, with first-degree assault, risk of injury, reckless endangerment, and unlawful restraint.
Officers were called to a home on Mountain Road just after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from knife lacerations.
Dominguez and Dominguez-VillaGomez were taken to separate hospitals after the incident.
Dominguez-VillaGomez was taken into custody after being released from the hospital.
“The Cheshire Police Department is working closely with the Office of the State’s Attorney on Dominguez-VillaGomez’s charges,” officials said.
