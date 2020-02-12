HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - One of two people hurt while waiting for a bus in Hamden has died after a driver struck their stop.
According to police, the driver, identified as 31-year-old Pinky McBurrows of Ansonia, was headed northbound on Dixwell Avenue when she crossed over into the southbound lines and struck the bus stop enclosure.
The crash happened at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Woodin Street around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
"I was walking down here and saw the lights, so I said 'let me come over here and see what’s going on here,'" said John Stone of Hamden.
Two men were in the enclosure at the time.
"I wasn’t really looking at the layout, until I saw that, with that car, that Jeep over there, and I was like 'oh my God!'"
The victims, ages 57 and 59, were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be treated for injuries.
Police did not identify the victims, but said it was the 57-year-old who died.
McBurrows fled the scene on foot, police said.
However, she was quickly arrested and brought to police headquarters.
McBurrows was charged with reckless driving, evading responsibility, operating without a license and failure to drive in a proper lane.
Police indicated that additional charges may be coming.
Dixwell Avenue was completely closed earlier in the morning. As of 8:25 a.m., Hamden police reported that it was only partially closed.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4036.
