NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to an apartment building fire in New Britain on Friday morning.
They confirmed that a man died as a result of the fire.
According to Fire Chief Raul Ortiz, the fire was reported at 55 Horace St.
Mayor Erin Stewart also confirmed that the fire was deadly.
"We have called state investigators to help determine what happened," Stewart said.
One person has lost their life in a fire this morning on Horace street. We have called state investigators to help determine what happened #newbritain— Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) February 1, 2019
There's no word on a cause.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
