NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to an apartment building fire in New Britain on Friday morning.

They confirmed that a man died as a result of the fire.

According to Fire Chief Raul Ortiz, the fire was reported at 55 Horace St.

Mayor Erin Stewart also confirmed that the fire was deadly.

"We have called state investigators to help determine what happened," Stewart said.

There's no word on a cause.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

