One person killed in New Haven fire

One person died as a result of a fire in New Haven (New Haven Fire Department). 

NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - One person died as a result of a fire in the Elm City Thursday. 

According to officials, a 75-year-old woman who was rescued from the fire died from her injuries at Yale New haven Hospital. 

Fire fighters were called to the fire at 45 Mead Street shortly before 3 p.m.

