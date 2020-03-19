NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - One person died as a result of a fire in the Elm City Thursday.
According to officials, a 75-year-old woman who was rescued from the fire died from her injuries at Yale New haven Hospital.
Fire fighters were called to the fire at 45 Mead Street shortly before 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.