WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Three people are dead, including a man and a teen brother and sister, following a shooting at a home in Watertown.
Watertown police said the man, identified as 42-year-old Paul Ferguson, shot his girlfriend's daughter and son on Tuesday night.
They identified the victims as 15-year-old Della Jette and 16-year-old Sterling Jette Jr. Both teens were students at Kaynor Technical High School in Waterbury.
Officers were called to the home on Litchfield Road, or Route 63, for reports from a woman who said her boyfriend shot her son and daughter around 9:45 p.m.
Police said they found the two teenagers suffering from apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds. The teenagers were taken to Waterbury Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Officers said Ferguson died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victims' mother was also on the scene, but was not hurt.
Police said their preliminary investigation found that there was an argument between Ferguson and one of the victims, at which point the victims' mother intervened to stop it.
However, Ferguson armed himself with a handgun and shot both victims, police said.
The shooter then closed himself in a bedroom and shot himself, they also said.
The mother was said to be cooperating with the investigation.
Kaynor Tech officials have been notified.
Investigators said the family also has close ties to the school communities in Watertown and Woodbury.
Police described Ferguson as a convicted felon who was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm.
They said he had been dating the victims' mother and moved into the home about two weeks ago.
Channel 3 was first on scene as police officers started investigating.
The Watertown Police Department Detective Division said it is investigating the incident with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad.
