WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Three people are dead, including a man and a teen brother and sister, following a shooting at a home in Watertown.
Watertown police said the man, identified as 42-year-old Paul Ferguson, shot his girlfriend's daughter and son on Tuesday night.
They identified the victims as 15-year-old Della Jette and 16-year-old Sterling Jette Jr. Both teens were students at Kaynor Technical High School in Waterbury.
Officers were called to the home on Litchfield Road, or Route 63, for reports from a woman who said her boyfriend shot her son and daughter around 9:45 p.m.
Police said they found the two teenagers suffering from apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds. The teenagers were taken to Waterbury Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Officers said Ferguson died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victims' mother was also on the scene, but was not hurt.
According to police, Della Jette complained to her mother about Ferguson's smoking habits inside of the house. The conversation led to an argument between Della Jette and Ferguson.
Ferguson armed himself with a glock, at which point Sterling Jette intervened.
Police said Ferguson at first shot Sterling Jette in the leg.
The teens' mother ran out of the room to retrieve a phone to call for help.
That's when police said she heard another shot, which turned out to be Ferguson shooting Della Jette in the chest out of the back deck of the home.
Ferguson then went back into the home and shot Sterling Jette in the chest, investigators said.
The shooter then closed himself in a bedroom and shot himself.
The mother was said to be cooperating with the investigation.
Kaynor Tech officials were notified.
They released a statement on Wednesday morning.
"Our hearts go out to the students' family and friends during this difficult time," said Kerry Markey, director of communications, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. "There is nothing worse that can happen to a school community. Our number one priority right now is doing all we can to support our students, staff and families through this crisis. Prior to the start of the school day, Kaynor Tech assembled the school's crisis team. The team will provide grief counseling to students and anyone in the school community who may need it over the coming days."
Investigators said the family also has close ties to the school communities in Watertown and Woodbury.
Police described Ferguson as a convicted felon who was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm. They said the conviction involved spousal sexual assault, but he pleaded down to unlawful restraint. Further details about that case were not released.
Officers said Ferguson had been dating the victims' mother and moved into the home about two weeks ago.
The Watertown Police Department Detective Division said it is investigating the incident with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad.
