HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a man's body was found at a park.
Officers confirmed that the body was found at Pope Park around 2 a.m. on Monday.
They said the victim, a man in his 40s, was found with two gunshot wounds.
He has been identified as Shawn Robin Rhodes.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing police activity in the area of Park and Laurel streets on Monday morning, right outside Pope Park.
The man's death marked the 19th homicide of 2018 in Hartford.
“The investigation is very preliminary right now. We want to do a background on the victim first. Find out where he came from, why he was here at this time, and what not, find out his daily habits and then work from there," said Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero.
He added that there is no reason to believe this was more than a targeted attack.
