WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The death of a person inside a flaming vehicle is under investigation in Waterbury.
According to police, they responded to the area of 144 Spring Brook Rd. just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
Firefighters extinguished the flames and found a dead person inside.
Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.
The person in the vehicle has yet to be identified.
No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.