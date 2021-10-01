NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A deadline has arrived for healthcare workers in one system to get vaccinated.
Friday Oct. 1 marked the day by which all of Yale New Haven Health’s employees were supposed to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Yale New Haven Health said it has about 30,000 employees, and of that, 400 have still weren't vaccinated or received an exemption, at least as of Sept. 30.
“We really feel this directly impacts the safety of our patients and our care setting, so we’re not budging, so I think as it’s gotten closer, it sharpened the immediacy, and people have said 'is this something I’m willing to lose my job over?'” said Dr. Ohm Deshpande of Yale New Haven Health.
Verbal warnings were scheduled to go out this week. Next week would come a written warning that goes into their personnel file, and then, if they’re still not vaccinated by Oct. 18, that would lead to their termination.
“It’s never preferred that these valued employees leave the organization, but we’re really hoping the number is low as possible and of course if they do leave and decide to get vaccinated we would be more than welcome, more than happy to welcome them back to us," Deshpande said. “We’re going to be at 99 percent, pretty much there and this is part of our commitment of keeping our patients and our colleagues safe.”
Yale New Haven Health said it wants employees to get vaccinated, so it will work with them over these next few weeks.
However, it still expects to dismiss somewhere between 100 and 200 employees who will fail to meet the COVID vaccine mandate.
As for who the move impacts, Yale said it's nurses, techs, business workers, and environmental and food service.
Yale stressed that the numbers had been going down as the deadline approached, and when it’s all over, it will have about 99 percent vaccinated.
Last week, it had about 800 staffers who had either not been vaccinated or received an exemption. This week, it said that number was down to about 400.
It’s not just Yale New Haven, the state’s other large healthcare system, Hartford HealthCare, updated its progress in advance of their deadline.
“We are seeing increased number of reports about the vaccination proof coming to our inboxes today and we will continue to see late tonight and tomorrow we will have much better number and date on exactly to see how many individuals chosen not to be a part of our organization, and I think those individuals will be given appropriate suspension and timeline to think about if they want to change their mind,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, of Hartford HealthCare.
We see, on a daily basis, all the people filling hospital beds due to covid. What we don't see is people filling hospital beds because of adverse effects of the vaccine.
