HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State employees have until midnight to provide proof of vaccination or comply with weekly testing, or they could be placed on unpaid leave.

Along with the 23,000 who are fully vaccinated, 5,000 employees have agreed to weekly COVID testing; however, Gov. Ned Lamont's office said 3,000 are currently non-compliant.

Gov. calls on National Guard as state agencies prepare for potential staffing shortage due to vaccine mandate Gov. Ned Lamont is calling on the National Guard to plan for state active duty deployment if needed due to workers not being compliant with the state’s vaccine or testing mandate.

Those workers could be placed on unpaid leave this week, with the National Guard filling any staffing shortages.

State employee Irena Bajwright said most of the employees within her agency submitted their vaccination status, herself included.

“I think it’s very important for the health of all Connecticut citizens that we follow the mandate, and it should be enforced,” Bajwright said. “We’ve been given guidance on how to address it with our employees. So, I happen to work in human resources.”

According to Lamont, Irena is one of 74 percent of state workers who complied with the vaccine mandate.

The governor announced 11 percent of state workers have not complied.

If those workers don’t either get the vaccine or agree to weekly testing, they’re at risk of being placed on unpaid leave as early as Oct. 5.

“It should be a choice, and a lot of people could lose their jobs right now that need to be working," said Dan Decarlo of Rocky Hill.

“I don’t believe a vaccine should be forced upon anybody. It’s a matter of choice,” said Kim Odell, also of Rocky Hill.

Lamont said the National Guard will be stepping in to help with any staffing shortages.

As the National Guard prepares to go where needed, state employees are also preparing for any changes.

“We know that 'D day,' if you will, is coming around sooner than later and we’re not sure how we’ll address it at that time and we’ll follow whatever Gov. Lamont and the office are telling us to do,” Bajwright said.

Lamont said tonight he expects most non-compliant employees will submit their required documents on Monday.