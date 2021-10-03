Deadline for state employee vaccinations is Oct. 4

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - State employees have 24 hours to provide proof of vaccination or comply with weekly testing, or they could be placed on unpaid leave.
Along with the 23,000 that are fully vaccinated, 5,000 employees have agreed to weekly COVID testing, but the governor’s office said 3,000 are currently non-compliant.
Those workers could be placed on unpaid leave this week, with the national guard filling any staffing shortages.
State employee Irena Bajwright said most of the employees within her agency have submitted their vaccination status, herself included.
“I think it’s very important for the health of all Connecticut citizens that we follow the mandate, and it should be enforced,” said Bajwright. “We’ve been given guidance on how to address it with our employees. So, I happen to work in human resources.”
According to Governor Lamont Irena is one of 74% of state workers complying with the vaccine mandate.
The governor announced 11% of state workers were not complying.
If those workers don’t either get the vaccine or agree to weekly testing, they’re at risk of being placed on unpaid leave as early as Oct. 5.
Dan Decarlo said, “It should be a choice, and a lot of people could lose their jobs right now that need to be working.”
“I don’t believe a vaccine should be forced upon anybody. It’s a matter of choice,” said Kim Odell.
The National Guard will be stepping in to help with any staffing shortages.
And as the National Guard prepares to go where needed, state employees are also preparing for any changes.
“We know that D day, if you will, is coming around sooner than later and we’re not sure how we’ll address it at that time and we’ll follow whatever Governor Lamont and the office are telling us to do,” said Bajwright.
Governor Lamont said tonight he expects most non-compliant employees will submit their required documents tomorrow.
